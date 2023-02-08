TMC MP Mahua Moitra slams BJP says 'I'm surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette'

TMC MP Mahua Moitra |

Mahua Moitra, a TMC MP, defended herself by challenging "patriarchy" in the attacks made against her on Wednesday after she caused a stir in Parliament by using an insulting phrase. Moitra made her comments at the same time as BJP MP Hema Malini advised the Opposition to "suppress their language."

"BJP is saying how can I use such a word being woman, do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets? So there's patriarchy," Mahua Moitra said on the controversy about her language in the Lok Sabha.

Moitra will present her side of the tory if taken to the privileges committee of Parliament. "I'm surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me... I'll call an apple an apple, not an orange... if they'll take me to the privileges committee, I'll put my side of the story," she said.

"They should control their tongue and not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of Parliament is a respectable person," BJP MP Hema Malini said on Moitra's use of offensive language in the Lok Sabha.

