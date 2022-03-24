TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee summoned again by ED on March 29 in coal scam case

Kolkata: In less than a week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summons TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the coal scam. The ED has asked him to visit its office at the national capital on March 29.

According to ED sources, they still didn’t get several answers from Banerjee for which they have summoned him again.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that since Abhishek is fighting ‘against’ BJP for which the saffron camp is trying to ‘harass’ him.

“Nothing can stop Abhishek from fighting against the BJP. Those who are in BJP and are also chargesheeted in several scams are roaming around freely,” said Ghosh.

On March 20, Banerjee was quizzed by ED for over nine hours.

“I will bow down before the power of people and not people in power. I will stick to my commitment and still say that those who can prove even a 10 paisa scam against me I will commit suicide,” said Banerjee on March 20.

Commenting about the interrogation, the TMC national secretary said that the ED had asked for some papers which he in due time will submit in front of ED.

“I have always cooperated and will cooperate with the ED. Whenever there are bypolls in Bengal, the BJP summons the TMC leaders. In September when I was called there was a bypoll in Bhabanipur and again now there are bypolls in Asansol and Ballygunge,” alleged the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee also claimed that BJP failed to digest the electoral defeat against the TMC in Bengal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:06 PM IST