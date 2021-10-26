TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is a virus to West Bengal politics: BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata: A day after TMC national secretary claimed that BJP is a virus, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar claimed that Abhishek is a virus to West Bengal politics.

Addressing the media while campaigning for the bypoll in Dinhata, Sukanata claimed that Abhishek’s words and even his way of talking is detrimental to the state politics.

“West Bengal was known for healthy politics and simplicity but Abhishek, including his body language, clearly points out that he is adverse to the state politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for sacrifice,” said Sukanta.

Slamming the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal BJP chief said that the TMC supremo doesn’t even know what virus is.

“When pandemic struck Mamata said that there is no virus and alleged that the Central government just to divert people’s mind from Delhi riots is claiming about pandemic. The person who isn’t aware of what pandemic is she and her party people don’t have the right to speak about the present situation,” alleged Sukanta.

Speaking about the Dinhata bypoll in Cooch Behar district where Union Minister and BJP MP Nisith Pramanik won the Assembly election, Sukanta claimed that the TMC is purposely intimidating people not to vote for the saffron camp.

“Those who are claiming that the results will be in favor of TMC in all four constituencies, being afraid of BJP the ruling party is not even allowing the saffron camp to campaign for the bypoll. BJP will definitely fight back despite hurdles by TMC,” further mentioned Sukanta.

It can be recalled that while campaigning for the bypoll in both Dinhata and Shantipur TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that BJP is a virus and only TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the cure.

Notably, both in Dinhata BJP candidate Nisith Pramanick won by 47.60 percent against TMC's Udayan Guha who got 47.58 percent vote and in Shantipur Jagannath Sarkar won by 49.94 votes against TMC's Ajoy Dey who got 42.73 percent votes. To retain their MP post both the winning candidates had vacated the constituencies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:05 PM IST