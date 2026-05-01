TMC Moves Supreme Court Against HC Nod To Central Staff For Bengal Vote Counting

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The All India Trinamool Congress has moved the Supreme Court of India challenging a recent order of the Calcutta High Court that upheld the deployment of central government and public sector undertaking (PSU) employees as supervisors for vote counting in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

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The High Court had dismissed the party’s plea, observing that there was no illegality in the Election Commission’s decision to appoint central or PSU staff for counting duties while excluding state government personnel. It ruled that the poll body has the authority to decide the composition of counting teams.

Challenging this decision, the TMC has now approached the apex court, arguing that limiting supervisory roles to central staff could raise concerns over fairness and transparency in the counting process.

Security has been put in place outside strong rooms located across West Bengal ahead of the counting of votes on May 4, 2026.

A day after TMC leaders staged a dharna at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra counting centre, CRPF personnel have been deployed at the site amid a tense situation in the area.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a video conference with counting agents and other party stakeholders at 4 pm in Kalighat.