TMC leaders Moloy Ghatak, Sushanta Mahato give ED summons amiss; CID grills BJP MLA's daughter

Moloy Ghatak | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Amidst tussle between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the use of central agencies, TMC minister Moloy Ghatak and MLA Sushanta Mahato didn’t visit the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi on Friday. They were summoned in the agency's ongoing probe into the coal pilferage scam.

According to a close aide of Mahato, he had written an email to the central agency stating that he cannot visit the national capital as he is busy with ‘Presidential election’ and also said that if ED wants they can quiz him in Kolkata.

On the other hand, CBI arrested another former General Manager of Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (ECL) over the coal scam on Friday.

The CBI sources said that this GM also took advantage from the coal scam kingpin Anup Majhi.

With the new arrest, CBI has arrested a total of eight people from ECL over their alleged involvement in the coal scam. On Thursday, CBI had arrested seven accused including former two GMs, former Chief Manager (Security), former Project Officer, former Manager (Security), for two Security Sub Inspectors have been arrested and also that these seven people have taken favor from the coal scam kingpin Anup Majhi.

Meanwhile, a four-member CID team on Friday quizzed Maitreyee Dana, daughter of BJP Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana at her residence for over two and a half hours over her alleged involvement in the recruitment scam in Kalyani AIIMS.

According to CID sources, videography of the entire interrogation is done and the statements of Maitreyee will be matched.

On July 13, CID had reached the house of Chakdaha BJP MLA Bankim Ghosh at Haringhata to quiz his daughter-in-law Anusuya over the same recruitment scam.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the TMC is ‘purposely’ trying to malign BJP and also added that the recruitment in AIIMS was outsourced.