TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal Transport Minister amid rumours of widening rift within party

In a big blow to the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari has resigned from his post. The move comes amid murmurs that the politician is contemplating a switch to the Opposition BJP - something that assumes far greater significance as the state polls are due in April-May 2021.

His resignation letter was sent to both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. "Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon’ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective," the Governor tweeted.

The brief letter does not provide any particular reason for his resignation.