TMC leader Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police for his tweets claiming Modi spent Rs 30 crore on Morbi visit; alleges party

Saket Gokhale | Twitter

Mumbai: Today, TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted that Saket Gokhale, the party's national spokesperson, has been arrested by Gujarat Police. He asserted that Gokhale took a 9 PM aircraft from New Delhi and then arrived in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Gujarat Police, on the other hand, were there to make the arrest.

Derek further added that after being taken away by police, he called his mother at two in the morning to let her know that he was being taken to Ahmedabad by the police and would be there by Tuesday noon.

TMC national spokesperson @SaketGokhale arrested by Gujarat Police.



Saket took a 9pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Mon. When he landed, Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. 1/3 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 6, 2022

Gokhale was arrested for his tweet on the Morbi Bridge collapse.

Gokhale had shared a news article from what was purported to be Gujarat Samachar, an unnamed Gujarati publication, in which it was stated that Rs 30 crore had been spent on PM Modi's visit to Morbi. However, the BJP has said that it is untrue, that no such report was released, that no such RTI reply exists, and that Gujarat Samachar has also denied publishing such a report.

RTI reveals that Modi’s visit to Morbi for a few hours cost ₹30 cr.



Of this, ₹ 5.5cr was purely for “welcome, event management, & photography”.



135 victims who died got ₹4 lac ex-gratia each i.e. ₹5 cr.



Just Modi’s event management & PR costs more than life of 135 people. pic.twitter.com/b4YNi1uB9c — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 1, 2022