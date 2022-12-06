TMC leader Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police for his tweets claiming Modi spent Rs 30 crore on Morbi visit; alleges party

Mumbai: Today, TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweeted that Saket Gokhale, the party's national spokesperson, has been arrested by Gujarat Police. He asserted that Gokhale took a 9 PM aircraft from New Delhi and then arrived in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Gujarat Police, on the other hand, were there to make the arrest.
Derek further added that after being taken away by police, he called his mother at two in the morning to let her know that he was being taken to Ahmedabad by the police and would be there by Tuesday noon.
Gokhale was arrested for his tweet on the Morbi Bridge collapse.
Gokhale had shared a news article from what was purported to be Gujarat Samachar, an unnamed Gujarati publication, in which it was stated that Rs 30 crore had been spent on PM Modi's visit to Morbi. However, the BJP has said that it is untrue, that no such report was released, that no such RTI reply exists, and that Gujarat Samachar has also denied publishing such a report.
