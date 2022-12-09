TMC leader Saket Gokhale arrested again hours after securing bail in 'fake tweet' case |

Trinamool's Saket Gokhale who managed to secure a bail in an alleged "fake tweet" case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today has been arrested again, prompting howls of protest from his party.

For 2nd time in 3 days, @AITC's Saket Gokhale arrested today at Ahmedabad, tweets #TMC's @derekobrienmp. Arrested 6 Dec for a tweet on #PMOIndia Modi's visit to Morbi that PIB declared a fake, Gokhale got bail fm court today. Team of TMC MPs on way to Guj @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/tjtNKWVngh — Monideepa Banerjie (@Monideepa62) December 8, 2022

SHOCKER #Break

@SaketGokhale @AITCofficial being harassed by Gujarat Police even after getting bail. ARRESTED AGAIN 8.45pm Dec 8. While he was leaving Cyber PS in Ahmedabad, Police team without notice/warrant are arresting him and taking him to unknown destination. CONDEMNABLE — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 8, 2022

Chief metropolitan magistrate M V Chauhan granted bail to the Trinamool leader after he was produced before the court following the completion of his police custody, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Jitendra Yadav.

A court in Ahmedabad on Thursday granted bail to TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, two days after he was arrested by Gujarat police from Jaipur airport.

TMC MP Derek O’ Brien taking to Twitter said, “National spokesperson of @AITCofficial the fearless @SaketGokhale has been granted bail mins ago in Ahmedabad. Thank you to the legal team led by @advmajeedmemon ex-Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.”

It may be recalled that Gokhale took to twitter questioning about the expense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat after the Morbi bridge collapse.

After Gokhale’s arrest Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the BJP and termed Gokhale's arrest as 'vindictive' act by the saffron camp.

“Gokhale is a nice and bright person. Just because he said something against the Prime Minister he was arrested by the police. I feel sorry for this and such an act is very vindictive. People also write about me,” said Mamata after offering prayers at Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan on December 6.