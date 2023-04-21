TMC leader Mahua Moitra criticizes Sharad Pawar for meeting Gautam Adani | PTI Photo

In the midst of reports that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar met Gautam Adani at his Mumbai residence, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra expressed her displeasure and criticized the move. Moitra, who has been vocal on the Adani issue, stated that no politician should engage with the industrialist until the government takes action on the damaging allegations made by US short seller Hindenburg Research against the conglomerate.

Moitra revealed that Adani tried to contact her and a few others through his “friends/ wheeler-dealers” but was unsuccessful in doing so. She added that she has nothing to discuss with Adani on a one-on-one basis and reiterated that “no politician should engage” with him until the government takes action.

Moitra did not mince words when it came to Sharad Pawar either, stating that she has “no fear in taking on Great Marathas” and hoping that they have the good sense to put the country before old relationships. She emphasized that her tweet was not anti-opposition unity but rather pro-public interest.

Sharad Pawar's Stand on Adani Issue Creates Discontent in Opposition

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani caused rumblings in the opposition ranks, which are attempting to unite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. While senior ally Congress has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, Pawar's stand on the matter differs. He expressed his preference for a Supreme Court committee to probe the allegations against the Adani group instead of a JPC. Pawar cited concerns over the BJP having a majority in the JPC due to its numerical strength in Parliament, which would lead to doubts regarding the probe's credibility.

Initially downplaying the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group, Pawar later stated that his party will not oppose the demand for a JPC probe for the sake of unity. The meeting with Adani, which lasted for nearly two hours, has created discontent within the opposition ranks.