‘TMC Goons Will Have No Place To Hide After May 4’: PM Modi Says Phase 1 Of West Bengal Polls Signals End Of ‘Maha Jungle Raj’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections on 4 May, TMC workers would have no place to hide in West Bengal and that no one would be able to protect them. PM Modi made the statement while addressing a poll rally, suggesting that the first phase of polling had already indicated the end of what he termed the TMC’s “maha jungle raj”, reported India Today.

"On 4 May, after the results are declared, TMC goons will have no place to hide. No one will be able to protect them. The first phase of the election has already signalled the end of TMC," he said.

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PM Modi also cited the record voter turnout in the first phase of polling as a victory for democracy and a reflection of strong public faith in the electoral process.

PM Modi spoke about BJP candidate Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim.

He said the party has given her a platform, describing her as “our own,” and alleged that her daughter was a victim of what he termed as “jungle raj” under the current government.

PM Modi said the BJP stands with women who have faced injustice and assured that ensuring women’s safety would be a key priority if the party comes to power in the state. He added that the BJP would work like a “brother” to protect women and create a secure environment, reported The Times of India.

HM Amit Shah Predicts BJP's Seats

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday made a bold prediction. Addressing a press conference, he said, "The BJP’s Bengal team has conducted its assessment. Based on this, I can say that out of 152 seats, the BJP is likely to win more than 110. Taking the second phase into account as well, the BJP is set to form the government in Bengal," he said.