TMC foundation day: Mamata vows to strengthen country's federal structure

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

Kolkata: Promising that she would strengthen the federal structure of the country, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated the party workers on TMCs foundation day.

Notably, Mamata quit Congress and formed her own party Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998.

“This day, 25 years ago, TMC came into existence. I recall our struggles through the years and the role we have played in empowering people, fighting injustice and inspiring hope. I heartily congratulate everyone for believing in the power of MAA, MAATI, MANUSH (Mother, Soil and People),” said Mamata.

In a Facebook post, the TMC chairperson wrote, “Our journey began on January 1, 1998; through all these years, we have been committed to always keeping nation first, people first. Today we remember the many sacrifices and unrelenting efforts of each and every member of our Trinamool family. All those who have supported us from the very beginning and our new members who have joined from different states, we will continue to strengthen the federal structure of our great country.”

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party will now emerge as the ‘nucleus’ of the opposition party that would form the government at the Centre in 2024.