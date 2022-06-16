TMC delegation meets Election Commission over 'attack' on party workers by BJP 'goons' ahead of bypolls in Tripura | ANI Photo

Kolkata: TMC on Thursday complained to the Election Commission over the "attack" on their party members by BJP "goons" ahead of the assembly bypolls in four constituencies in Tripura.

The letter given to the Election Commissioner of India read, “This is to bring to your urgent notice that a systemic violence has been planned and inflicted on the workers of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on 15.06.2022 in Tripura — by goons affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the nod of the BJP government there. The sole purpose is to vitiate the atmosphere before the imminent Bypolls. On 15.06.2022, over 70 families joined the AITC in Surma, Tripura, but immediately thereafter goons of the BJP surrounded these families and unleashed a brutal attack on them using sharp weapons.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A six-member TMC delegation comprising Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jawhar Sircar, Pratima Mondal, Luizinho Faleiro and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi submitted a letter to Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura over the alleged violence by the BJP that had injured several TMC workers near Surma Assembly constituency ahead of the bypolls scheduled on June 23.

Taking to Twitter, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee also slammed the BJP government of Tripura for allegedly injuring TMC supporters.

“After becoming the CM @DrManikSaha2, promised to curb lawlessness in Tripura. Sadly, the reality of GRUESOME POLITICAL VIOLENCE in the state continues, as it was during @BjpBiplab's rule. BJP's CHARACTERISTIC of violence & nefarious agendas for Tripura CAN NOT CHANGE!” read Banerjee’s tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, BJP is sending Bengal leaders to campaign in Tripura for bypolls in four Assembly seats scheduled on June 23.

According to a list issued by the saffron camp, names of national vice president Dilip Ghosh along with Bengal BJP president Sukanata Majumdar, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and Roopa Ganguly are going to campaign for the bypolls in Tripura.