TMC Crisis Deepens As MPs Seek Separate Identity In Parliament After Sukhendu Ray's Exit

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing a deepening internal crisis, with a group of dissident MPs reportedly seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary faction and expressing support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The development comes amid growing unrest within the Mamata Banerjee-led party following the resignation of senior leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

Dissident MPs Trigger Fresh Turmoil

Political speculation intensified on Monday after around 13 TMC MPs, led by Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, reportedly met West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari at the residence of a BJP minister.

The meeting has fuelled talk of a possible split within the ruling West Bengal party, with sources indicating that several parliamentarians are unhappy with the party's current direction and leadership decisions.

Among the names linked to the dissident camp are Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Partha Bhowmick, Jagadish Basunia, Mitali Bag, Dev, Shatabdi Roy, Rachna Banerjee, Sharmila Sarkar, Kalipada Soren, Arup Chakraborty, Asit Mal, Shatrughan Sinha, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Bapi Haldar.

MPs Seek Separate Parliamentary Identity

According to reports, the dissident lawmakers have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary faction and requesting separate seating arrangements in the House.

The move, if formally recognised, would mark one of the most significant instances of organised dissent within the TMC's parliamentary ranks since the party emerged as West Bengal's dominant political force.

Sources suggest that nearly 20 MPs are dissatisfied with the current state of affairs within the party and may eventually align with the proposed faction.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Signals Support For NDA

Speaking to PTI, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that nearly 20 TMC MPs had informed the Speaker about their decision to support the NDA.

"Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about our decision to support the NDA," she said.

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Ghosh Dastidar, who maintained that she continues to be the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, said the decision was taken after consultations among several MPs.

She argued that aligning with the NDA reflected the public mandate and represented the group's future political course.

"We have accepted the people's verdict and believe that our future political course should be aligned with the NDA," she said.

Sukhendu Ray's Exit Deepens Crisis

The latest developments come just hours after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the Trinamool Congress, dealing a major blow to the party leadership.

Ray accused the Mamata Banerjee government of corruption and alleged that he had been increasingly sidelined after demanding an internal inquiry into the role of certain police officers in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

Read Also 20 Rebel TMC MPs Write To LS Speaker Om Birla Extending Support To NDA: Report

According to Ray, his insistence on accountability in the high-profile case became a turning point in his relationship with the party leadership.

TMC Yet To Respond

The Trinamool Congress currently has 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 12 members in the Rajya Sabha. While the claims by the dissident MPs have sparked intense political debate, the party leadership has not yet issued an official response.

The developments are likely to be closely watched in the coming days, as questions grow over whether the rebellion will gather enough support to evolve into a formal split within the party and reshape political equations in West Bengal as well as Parliament.