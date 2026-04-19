'TMC Betrayed Women Of Bengal': PM Narendra Modi Attacks Party, Warns ‘Goons’ Ahead Of Polls | VIDEO

Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on the Trinamool Congress during a high-energy rally in Bankura on Sunday. Pointing to the large turnout, he said the crowd reflected mounting public anger against the ruling dispensation and a growing shift towards the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal.

‘Betrayal Of Women’ At Centre Of Attack

Referring to recent proceedings in Parliament, Modi accused the TMC of failing the women of the state. He alleged that the party had once again “betrayed the women of Bengal” by not backing a key legislative push linked to women’s reservation, turning the issue into a central political flashpoint.

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The Prime Minister also targeted the TMC’s governance model, accusing it of repeatedly bending rules for “infiltrators” and encouraging religion-based reservations. He argued that such policies undermine the constitutional framework and weaken the rule of law.

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Ultimatum To ‘Goons And Syndicates’

In a strongly worded message ahead of the election results, Modi warned what he described as TMC-backed “goons and syndicates” to surrender before the verdict is declared. The remark signals an escalation in rhetoric as political stakes rise in the state.

With elections nearing, the contest between the BJP and TMC is intensifying. Modi’s speech reflects the BJP’s push to position itself as a credible alternative, while framing the ruling party as out of step with public expectations.