TMC approaches Goa Governor; seeks resignation of CM Pramod Sawant, high-level probe into corruption allegations

The Trinamool Congress has approached the Goa governor demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as well as an inquiry into allegations of corruption levelled against the BJP leader. With mere months left before state Assembly polls, the political battle in the state has intensified in recent months.

Newly appointed TMC national vice president Luizinho Faleiro also contended that former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has made corruption allegations against the Chief Minister. The former Chief Minister and MLA had recently switched over to the Mamata Banerjee led party from the Congress.

"We've submitted two memorandums to the Goa Governor. One was regarding allegations of corruption against Chief Minister by former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik and other was regarding the death of Siddhi Naik," added TMC MP Saugata Roy.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:37 PM IST