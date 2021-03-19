TISSNET 2021: Result to be announced today on tiss.edu

The result of the M.A. Entrance Test, TISSNET 2021 will be announced today.

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will publish the result of the exam on the official website of the institute tiss.edu.

The exam is held by the TISS for the admissions to Masters (Master of Arts / Master of Science / BEd-MEd Integrated ) Programmes. TISSNET 2021 was conducted on 20th February 2021.

Steps to check the result

The candidates who appeared for the national entrance test will have to visit the TISS website and login to download their scorecard.