As son gets set to take Deputy CM oath, Ajay Chauhtala gets two-week furlough from Tihar

New Delhi: A day after Dushyant Chautala clinched an alliance with Manohar Lal Khattar to form a new government in Haryana, his former's father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar Jail in a corruption case, was given furlough for two weeks.

Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Tihar Prisons, told IANS: "We have given two weeks furlough to the convict Ajay Chautala. He had applied for the furlough a few days ago to attend a ritual to be held in remembrance of his mother's death."

Goel added that this was the second time that Ajay Chautala had applied for a furlough. Earlier this year, he had gone for a three-week furlough.

A convict is entitled to seven-week furloughs in a year. The Director General of Tihar Prisons is the final authority to grant it to the convicts.

However, it was reported that Ajay Chautala wants to attend his son Dushyant's swearing-in ceremony as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) clinched an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government in Haryana.

The JJP, which has won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly, has reached a deal with the BJP to form the government in the state wherein the Chief Minister will be from the BJP, while the post of Deputy Chief Minister will go to JJP.

The coalition was announced by BJP president Amit Shah at a press conference held with JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Friday.

In February 2013, former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, his MLA son Ajay Chautala and three government officials were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special CBI court on charges of illegally recruiting over 3,000 teachers in the state by using forged documents.

The scam came to light after a 1989 batch IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar had filed a writ in the Supreme Court alleging that the Om Prakash Chautala government had resorted to corrupt practices to recruit 3208 junior basic trained teachers in 2000.