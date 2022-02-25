Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain to hit Delhi and adjoining areas

The Indian Meteriological Department (IMD) has informed that the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of South, South-West, North-West, North-East, West, South-East Delhi, New & Central Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greator Noida, Ghaziabad, Barwala during next two hours.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:45 PM IST