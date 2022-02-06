e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

Three Pak narcotic smugglers shot dead along international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

PTI
Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu: Three Pakistani narcotic smugglers were gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, a senior official said.

Thirty-six packets of heroin were recovered from them.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu told PTI that the movement of the smugglers was picked up by the border guards around 2.30 am.

The Pakistani narcotic smugglers were killed in the subsequent firing and 36 packets of drugs, suspected to be containing heroin, were recovered from the scene.

The search operation in the area was in progress when last reports came in, the officer said.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:33 AM IST
