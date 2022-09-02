Three IPS officer from Chandigarh receive FICCI smart policing award | FPJ/Avdhesh Mallick

Three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from Chhattisgarh were felicitated with the prestigious FICCI Smart Policing award for their extraordinary work. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Korba Santosh Singh, SSP Raipur Prashant Agarwal, and DIG Himani Khanna of the Crime Investigation Department, Police Headquarters, Raipur were commended for the prestigious award in Delhi, a press release said.

Santosh Singh was awarded the prestigious FICCI smart policing award for the commendable job he carried out by successfully executing the mission Samvedanva to provide immediate relief to flood affected people in Raigarh. The IPS officer earlier also received accolades on International level for his extra mile work by making police friendlier to the common public. Meanwhile, SSP Prashant Agarwal was felicitated for successfully running a cyber awareness campaign while posted as SP in Bilaspur. DIG Himani Khanna received the FICCI smart policing award for running the Samarpan campaign to help aged people.