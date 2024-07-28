Three IAS Aspirants Die In Flooding At UPSC Coaching Centre In Delhi, Police Register Case

Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar sees IAS aspirants from all over the country come there for preparation. |

Delhi Police has registered criminal case after three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) aspirants died due to flooding at Rau's IAS Study Circle, a UPSC coaching institute. The institute is located at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi.

"We have registered a criminal case. Our forensic teams are here. The process of collecting forensic evidence is underway. We are committed to the fact that we should have a proper investigation. We are committed to registering a strong case and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far," said Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harshavardhan as quoted by news agency ANI.

The DCP said that a final round of search was pending.

"The NDRF has recovered three bodies till now. These have been sent for further legal action. The water is being pumped out continuously. One final round of search operations is pending. The operation is moving towards conclusion. Some trapped students have been rescued and three of them have been sent to the hospital. Other than the three dead bodies, 13 to 14 others were rescued and they are fine," he said.

IAS coaching institutes in New Delhi boast of being the best in the country when it comes to preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Students from all over the country come to Delhi to prepare for UPSC exams. There is palpable anger among the students following deaths of UPSC aspirants at Rau's IAS Study Centre.

DCP Harshvardhan has urged all students to not carry out protests since it will be an impediment in the rescue efforts.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has trained guns at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the issue.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that corruption in Delhi government should be investigated.

"There should be an inquiry into the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and their government. Delhi Municipal Corporation's corruption should be inquired. There should be an inquiry as to why the drainage was not cleaned. Will they order an inquiry into this?" he said.

(With inputs from agencies)