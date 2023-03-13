Threat posters found at agitation site of the Joint Forum of state

“Stop this drama, else the dais will be bombed,” read the posters in Bengali. | Twitter

Kolkata: Tension erupted on Monday morning after a few threat posters were found at the agitation site of the Joint Forum of state government employees.

“Stop this drama, else the dais will be bombed,” read the posters in Bengali.

Without naming anyone the government employees who are protesting over the Dearness Allowance (DA) issue linked TMC minister Firhad Hakim over the poster issue.

On Sunday Hakim said that those agitators are staging ‘drama’ for being in the limelight.

According to a protester the poster had created ‘panic’ amongst a few protesters.

“We are fighting for our legitimate right and such threat posters cannot stop us and we will continue with the protest,” said the member.

It may be recalled that on Sunday after holding a meeting with Governor CV Ananda Bose, Joint Forum of State Government Employees said that their hunger strike will not be over till the state government meets their demands.

Earlier, taking to Twitter the Governor had requested the protestors to withdraw their hunger strike.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the protestors went to the State Election Commission and submitted a letter asking for central team security for those who will be in upcoming rural polls duty.

“We cannot forget the widespread violence that happened during the 2018 rural polls. We don’t want that to be repeated again this time for which we requested the state election commissioner for central security. Though the dates of the election are yet to be announced, certain activities regarding the poll have already started,” said a delegate.