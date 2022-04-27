Threat of COVID-19 not fully gone: PM Modi to Chief Ministers

New Delhi: Amid rising COVID cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing to assess the health situation across the nation.

Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and officials from their respective Ministries are also present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that we cannot let our guard down and have to stay alert as it is clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed.

"Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed", PM Modi said.

"Coordination between state and Centre is very important. Russia-Ukraine war has affected the supply chain which has posed many challenges. Hence Cooperative Federalism is important. Scaling-up of manpower and medical infrastructure was also discussed in today's COVID review meeting", said PM Modi.

"Schools have reopened in the country after a long time. In such a situation, families are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases. It is our priority to inoculate all eligible children as soon as possible," said PM Modi after the meeting To achieve the said goal, the prime minister said that there was a need to run special campaigns over COVID-19 vaccination in schools.

"We need to ensure that parents and teachers are aware of such initiative," he added.

PM Modi's statements come a day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the age group of 6-12 years.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far 2,75,34,619 adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 43,87,961 have received the second dose.

Children from age of group of 15-18 has received 5,82,59,733 first dose and 4,17,47,337 second dose.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.19 Cr (1,88,19,40,971) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, as per the official statement on Wednesday. India's Active Caseload currently stands at 16,279. Active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent. 2,252 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,25,563. India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at the review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Union Home Ministers Amit Shah, Unnion Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as well as chief ministers of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tripura and others were present.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 01:40 PM IST