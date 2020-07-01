‘Thousands of Uttarakhand border villagers relying on Nepali towers’

Pithoragarh
Kunwar Singh Kutiyal complains there are no Indian mobile towers within several kilometres of Uttarakhand's Vyas Valley, near the Indo-Nepal border, where he lives, and he has to depend on Nepalese infrastructure to connect to the world outside.
A resident of Kuti village of the Valley, he said he noticed that the Nepalese government recently provided Wi-Fi facilities in Changru village on its side of the border to strengthen communication for their security personnel deputed at a post there.
"We also need such facilities in our villages. We need to depend only on Indian communication facilities," he said.
Kutiyal is not a lone voice pressing this demand. He represents thousands of villagers of three localities — Vyas Valley, Chaundas valley and Dharchula sub-division — in this district who have no connectivity due to the lack of Indian mobile towers.
Some somehow manage to procure Nepalese SIM cards and use them to get Internet and phone connectivity by latching onto Nepalese network. “Around 40,000 villagers in about 40 villages in these localities have no connectivity. Around 3,000 of them rely on Nepalese Internet connection,” Dharchula SDM AK Shukla said.
