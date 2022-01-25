'Those who have not won a seat in over a decade...': TMC MP Mahua Moitra takes a dig as RPN Singh quits Congress and joins BJP

In a major setback to the Congress just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the party's Jharkhand in-charge and ex-MP from Kushinagar constituency RPN Singh on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of the saffron party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Singh is the second big exit from the Congress in Uttar Pradesh after Jitin Prasada quit it last year.

"This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation building under the visionary leadership & guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP president Shri @JPNadda ji & Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah ji," Singh, a former Union minister, had tweeted before his joining.

After joining the BJP, Singh said the Congress is no longer what it used to be. "I worked hard for 32 years in Congress but it is no longer what it used to be. Many asked me to join the BJP for a long time, but I can only say 'Der aaye durust aye (better late than never)'. I will work as a 'Karyakarta' (worker) towards fulfilling Prime Minister Modi's dream for nation building," Singh said.

Singh said that the way the BJP government has worked hard to improve the law and order situation in the state is commendable. "I will do everything that is assigned to me as a small party worker for the development of Uttar Pradesh and country," he added.

The 57-year-old former Congress loyalist from the erstwhile royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar (Padrauna) was an MLA from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh (1996-2009), just like his father CPN Singh.

The Congress party's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh has previously severed as the Minister of State from 2012 to 2014. However, in the 16th Lok Sabha election, he lost to BJP's Rajesh Pandey. The Doon School alumnus has also served as the All India Congress Committee's Secretary from 2003-2006.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP MP Mahua Moitra took a dig at the BJP after RPN Singh quit the Congress. “Heavyweight” or “Deadweight”? Those who have not won a seat in over a decade moving to BJP on election eve," she tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:50 PM IST