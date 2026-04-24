'Those Who Get Scared Join BJP': Tejashwi Yadav Slams AAP MPs Over Merger Move| VIDEO

Reacting sharply to reports of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs deciding to merge with the BJP, RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said such moves reflect a lack of ideological commitment.

‘Scared Leaders Join BJP’

Speaking in Patna, Yadav said, “Those who get scared, they join the BJP. We need to identify these kinds of leaders who are connected ideologically.”

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His remarks came amid claims that a group of AAP MPs, led by Raghav Chadha, plan to quit the party and merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP Faces Major Setback

The merger includes prominent names such as Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal and Swati Maliwal, which could significantly reduce AAP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha if it materialises.

Part Of Larger Political Realignment

Yadav’s comments come at a time of shifting political equations, with opposition parties closely watching developments that could impact parliamentary dynamics and upcoming elections.

The reported move has triggered sharp reactions across the political spectrum, with leaders questioning the ideological consistency of those switching sides.