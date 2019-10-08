'Those who can't say Bharat Mata Ki Jai their votes are of no value': BJP candidate Sonali Phogat

That is when she said, “Tum Pakistan se aaye ho kya? Agar Hindustan ke niwasi ho to Bharat Mata ki jai bolo. (Have you come from Pakistan? If your are Indians, raise the slogan of Bharat Mata ki jai).”

As a teenager, she worked in the fields, even driving her father's tractor. She went on to become an actor, and more recently a Tik Tok sensation. But now, the saree-clad, 40-year-old is playing another role - campaigning door to door to dent the citadel of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal.

While addressing the rally she again raised the slogan “Bharat Mata ki jai”, and when again when people didn't chant the slogan with her she said, “Sharam aati hai aise logo pe ki aap jaise bhi Hindustani hote hai jo chhote star ki rajniti karne ke liye apne desh ki jai nahi bolte. Thoo hai aise logo pe. (It is a shame that such people are in Hindustan who do not sloganeer for the country due to petty politics. Spit on such people).”

She didn't stop there, Phogat went on and said that those who do not chant the slogan “Bharat Mata ki jai” their vote has no value. “Jo Bharat Mata ki jai nahi bol sakta, uske vote ki koi keemat nahi hai."

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Phogat against three-time Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, younger son of late Bhajan Lal, from the Adampur assembly constituency. Bhajan Lal represented the seat eight times in the assembly. While 15 candidates are in the fray from this Jat-dominated constituency that has a voter strength of over 1.60 lakh, the main contest is seen between Phogat and 51-year-old Bishnoi. Phogat, shot to fame via short video-making app Tik Tok, is campaigning from village to village in rural hinterlands.