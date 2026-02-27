'This Road Is Not For Muslims': Video Shows Women Wearing Saffron Scarf Spray Paint On Dehradun-Delhi National Highway

Workers of the Hindu Raksha Dal allegedly spray-painted “Musalmaan ke liye road nahi hai (This road is not for Muslims)” on a wall-like structure along the Dehradun–Delhi National Highway border late Thursday night, February 26.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a woman is seen spray-painting “Muslims Cannot Use These Roads” at the end of the road, while some people in the background are heard raising slogans of “Jai Shree Ram.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video Goes Viral

The 57-second video was widely shared on X, with several users flagging it as inflammatory content allegedly aimed at inciting communal tension.

According to a report published in Siasat Daily, Saharanpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Shailendra Kumar Srivastava said that a case has been registered based on the video, and the markings have since been removed.

Group Leader Shares Video

Hindu Raksha Dal leader Bhupendra Chaudhary, also known as Pinky Bhaiya, had originally shared the video on Instagram, stating that members of his organisation had written the message.

He claimed that the workers wrote what he described as the “right thing,” alleging that roads are built with the taxes of Hindus.

“Only Hindus pay taxes in India; these jihadis, if they don’t pay taxes, have no right to travel on the national highway. Muslims will not be allowed to travel on the national highway,” he wrote.

Police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

Netizens React

Meanwhile many netizens commended the move by workers calling it spreading of communal hate.

A user wrote, Things written with the ink of hate will be washed away by rain water, but it will be difficult to wash the stains on the mind of society. The administration should assign these self-styled contractors to clean the road so that they understand the value of hard work.

Another user wrote, The point is that Muslims are not affected by all these things because everyone has the right to freedom of expression. However, it feels very wrong when politicians appear to support such things, even though they should remain neutral and work according to the Constitution of India. Polarisation for votes feels very bad.

The point is that Muslims are not affected by all these things because everyone has the right to freedom of expression. However, it feels very wrong when politicians appear to support such things, even though they should remain neutral and work according to the Constitution of… — Zorin (@ZorinSays) February 27, 2026

Meanwhile yet another user wrote, The Constitution of India (Articles 15 and 19) makes it clear that using public facilities cannot prevent anyone on the basis of his religious identity. Such acts are a direct challenge to the sovereignty of the country.

