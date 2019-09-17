This is what Amit Shah has to say about Narendra Modi on his 69th Birthday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday and called him a symbol of strong will, decisive leadership and tireless hard work.

"Warm birthday wishes to the Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji, the country's most popular leader, a symbol of strong will, decisive leadership and tireless hard work. A new India emerging under your leadership has made a mark in the world as a strong, secure and trustworthy nation," Shah tweeted. Shah went on to say that along with development, Prime Minister Modi has given an unprecedented contribution in further enriching Indian culture.

But that is not it Amit Shah in an Hindustan Times editorial praised PM Modi for his devotion for the country. In the editorial Amit Shah has said that, "Since his early childhood, Modiji has devoted himself to the service of the nation. As a young man, he showed a strong inclination towards working for the uplift of the downtrodden. Born into a poor family, Modiji had a tough childhood, which motivated him to work for the poor and help them break the shackles of poverty."

The Union Home Minister has also said that Apart from his devotion towards helping one and all, and serving humanity passionately, Modiji is also known for his organisational abilities and political fortitude.

Here are ten things you should know what Amit Shah said in the editorial:

1. "In 1987, when he was made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s organisation secretary for Gujarat, the party had only 12 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the state. But Modiji’s organisational skills and political deftness made it possible for the party to capture 67 seats in the 1990 assembly elections. Then, in 1995, the BJP won 121 seats in Gujarat and formed the government in the state. Since then, the BJP has remained undefeated and its leaders have been continuously serving the people of Gujarat. Today, the party is a force to reckon with in Gujarat, and this has been made possible only due to the organisational base created by Modiji in the state and the development work he initiated during his chief ministership," wrote Amit Shah.

2. Modiji also worked as the BJP’s national general secretary and had then sowed the seeds of the party’s pan-India growth. Today, the BJP is the world’s largest political party, and it is all due to the vision of Modiji, Shah said in the editorial

3. Shah also said, "During the 1990s, I got the chance to work for the BJP under Modiji’s leadership in Gujarat. I remember that there was an exhaustive and elaborate party membership campaign being run in Gujarat. The way Modiji used to organise membership drives down to the grassroots level was not just a learning experience for the party workers, but it was enlightening for me as well."

4. When Modiji became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001, it paved the way for changing the development paradigm in the state. During that time, he initiated several programmes, which were considered “unimplementable”. When he decided to provide 24x7 power supply to every household in Gujarat, the idea had very few buyers, wrote Shah.

5. Shah also praised Modi for Gujarat model of development. He said, "It was the Modiji-led Gujarat model of development that worked in favour of the BJP across India. It gave a clear message to the masses that if the leadership is committed, then a true welfare State is possible."

6. Then Shah spoke about ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. For which he wrote, "With the motto — ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ — Modiji started many initiatives for poverty alleviation, resulting in a qualitative change in the living conditions of the poor. It would not be far-fetched to say that after Modiji became the prime minister, the poor have begun to believe that the government is sensitive towards their needs, hopes and aspirations."

7. Shah also slammed nepotism in politics and said that under Modi regime nepotism, casteism has stopped. "The chains of nepotism, casteism and the politics of appeasement, which had gripped India’s politics for long, have been broken under Modiji’s leadership. It has also broken one political myth. It is surprising that Modiji’s caste accounts for less than 1% of Gujarat’s population," wrote Shah.

8. Shah also praised Modi making India shine globally. "Under Modiji’s leadership, not only is the country working towards a developed society, but India’s profile has also risen considerably on the global platform. The strongest proof of this is the world upholding India’s position on Article 370 and denouncing Pakistan’s stand."

9. "Modiji has always stressed on involving citizens in nation-building. The very first thing he did after assuming office as prime minister in 2014 was to hit the streets with a broom to promote cleanliness. Today, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has become a national movement," wrote Amit Shah.

10. Shah also praised Modi for working for weaker sections and uplifting their lives. To which he wrote in Hindustan Editorial, "To uplift the lives of people, particularly the needy and those from the weaker sections, Modiji is always ready to walk that extra mile."