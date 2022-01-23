'This is not Desh Prem': Mamata Banerjee slams Centre, says govt cannot prove they love Netaji just by installing a statue

Amidst the tussle between the Central and state government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that by installing a statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, the government cannot prove that they love Netaji.

“Merging of Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with that of the National War Memorial and by setting up a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose doesn’t prove that the Central government respects Netaji. This is not Desh Prem and Amar Jyoti was removed just to wipe off the history,” claimed Mamata adding that all martyrs should be respected irrespective of faith and colour.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government for rejecting the tableau of Netaji, Mamata said that the same tableau will be showcased in the Republic Day parade in Kolkata.

“The Central government has had a stepmotherly attitude towards Bengal since the beginning. From the Jai Hind slogan to national anthem to national song, nobody can deny the contribution of Bengal. Previously we had sent a tableau on Gandhi and Tagore and even that tableau was rejected. If the BJP respects Netaji, then they should declassify Netaji files so that people get to know about the last days of Netaji,” further mentioned Mamata.

It can be noted that Netaji’s death is still a mystery and even though the state government had digitized all the documents on Netaji, the Centre is yet to offer an answer that solves Netaji’s death, or disappearance.

Referring to the recently proposed IAS cadres rules, the Chief Minister claimed that the Central government had no right to destroy the ‘federal structure’ of the country.

“If the new rules are introduced, then any IAS officers doing service in any states will be called by the Centre. The Central government cannot do so without talking to the state governments,” alleged Mamata.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that she would start a planning commission in the state as the BJP led Central government had closed the commission inquiring about Netaji’s mystery.

“In every school, we will set up Jai Hind Bahini. As a part of 75 years of Independence, a permanent exhibition hall will be introduced in Alipore Central jail. We will also celebrate the birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. We will also pay tributes to all freedom fighters from January 23-26 and August 15-21,” stated the TMC supremo.

Raising historical instances of Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, Mamata claimed that trying time people should read Vivekananda, Gandhi and Tagore.

Referring to the alleged ‘divisive’ politics of BJP, Mamata claimed that she doesn’t need a character certificate from the BJP but the people.

“BJP politicizes everything. We don’t. People have asked me to open a museum in my parents' name, but I feel they will be alive through my works. I have given the slogan of 'Ma Maati Manush' but didn’t start any scheme on it as I don’t do politics with everything. People of my country love Netaji and TMC will prove Netaji’s chant of Chalo Delhi true,” added Mamata.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:28 PM IST