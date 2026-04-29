'This Hack Is From US': Obscene Video Played During Delhi HC Chief Justice’s Virtual Hearing

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New Delhi: A shocking incident took place during virtual proceedings before the Chief Justice’s Court of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. Proceedings were disturbed after a pornographic video was played midway by a user on the virtual conferencing (VC) platform, reported Live Law.

The incident took place before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya. As the court was taking up its supplementary list, a random user logged in as ‘Shitjeet Sighn’ on VC, shared his screen and played pornographic content on VC.

The incident prompted court officials to shut down the virtual hearing platform twice. When the incident took place, the VC was immediately shut down by court staff. However, as the VC was resumed shortly thereafter, the same user again shared the screen and displayed pornographic content.

The VC was again shut down by the staff and was not resumed for quite some time.

Later, the VC was turned on again and the participant, for the third time, shared his screen and played obscene content.

‘This is a hack from the United States. Shut the meeting right now. Never turn it on again. You have been hacked,’ the automated voice in the background said, as reported by Live Law.

After the repeated disruptions, the VC systems were taken down immediately to prevent further misuse. The incident has raised serious concerns about the security and access controls of virtual court proceedings.

The videos were said to have been played from accounts identified as Sridhar Sarnobat and Shitjeet Sighn, as reported by News18.

Complaint filed

The Delhi High Court administration has now filed a formal complaint with the Delhi Police’s IFSO unit over a possible security breach or unauthorised interference during VC proceedings. A preliminary inquiry will now be launched.