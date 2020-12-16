Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Result Live Updates: LDF's mayoral candidate loses to NDA; BJP workers celebrate

The local body polls were held in three phases in Kerala. 78.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third and the final phase of the local body polls. The second phase recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout and in the first phase, it was 72.67 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Result Live Updates

As per trends, NDA leading in 22 wards, LDF- 26, UDF -4, in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

S.Pushpalatha, LDF's mayor candidate has lost to NDA candidate by 145 votes.

BJP District President VV Rajesh wins from Poojappura ward.

Kerala civic polls: Left ahead, BJP gains

The ruling CPM-led LDF is ahead of its rivals and appears to be consolidating its position in Kerala civic polls.

The opposition Congress-led UDF, which initially was seen putting up a better show in the first round of counting that began at 8 a.m., appears to have slightly dimmed, while the hype created by the BJP is yet to catch on.

In the municipalities, the Left has managed to edge forward and is leading in 41, while the UDF, which initially led, has gone down and leads in 39 and the BJP in 4.

When it comes to the 14 districts, the Left is leading in 10 and the UDF in four. While in the Block Panchayats, the Left is ahead in 103, the UDF in 48 and the BJP in one. In the Gram Panchayats the Left is ahead in 488 and the UDF in 379 while the BJP in 23. The final results are expected by late afternoon.