'Third-Rate MP': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Slams Pappu Yadav Over Controversial 'Bedroom Politics' Remark; Demands Apology | File Pic & X @drshamamohd

Congress leader Shama Mohamed on Tuesday demanded an apology from Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, for his remarks that “90% of women cannot do politics without entering the bedroom of politicians.” She also said that a third-rate MP like him should never receive support from the Congress party, adding that there are many leaders far better than him in the organisation.

Yadav, a Congress-supported Independent MP from Bihar’s Purnia, has been strongly criticised by the party for his insensitive remarks on women. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

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Shama Mohamed’s sharp attack comes after Pappu Yadav sparked a major controversy on Tuesday by criticising politicians’ attitudes towards women, saying that “90% of women cannot do politics without entering the bedroom of politicians.” He made the remark while commenting on the issue of women’s reservation in Parliament.

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Independent MP Pappu Yadav's Remarks

“Who is responsible for domestic violence? Who is looking at women with predatory intent, from America to India? Politicians. Without gaining access to a politician’s bedroom, 90% of women cannot even enter politics. A culture of exploiting women has taken root,” he said.

“If the issue of women’s dignity is raised in the Lok Sabha, it is a matter of mockery. In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. The system and society are responsible for this,” he added.

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His disparaging remarks have drawn criticism from leaders across political parties. The statement made by the Congress-supported Independent MP has sparked sharp criticism from BJP leaders, including Shehzad Poonawala and Tuhin Sinha.

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Shehzad Poonawala Reacts To Pappu Yadav's Remarks

“Shocker statement! When the nation was pushing for Nari Shakti, see what Cong-supported MP is saying!” Poonawala said in a post on X.

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Tuhin Sinha Calls Yadav's Remarks Despicable

Sinha, in his post, called Yadav’s remarks despicable and outrageous.

“Pappu Yadav is abusing self-made women politicians. Will Priyanka Gandhi sack this obnoxious misogynist, or does she endorse his views? Disgusting people,” he said.

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Bihar Women's Commission Issues Notice To Yadav

Meanwhile, the Bihar Women’s Commission has issued a notice to Yadav, directing him to respond within three days explaining why a recommendation should not be sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker for his disqualification.

“We have taken suo motu cognisance of the objectionable remarks made by the Purnea MP. Further action may be taken upon receipt of a reply from him,” Commission Chairperson Apsara said.

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However, Yadav, who was in Malda campaigning for a Congress candidate in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, expressed strong displeasure after learning about the notice.

He said, “The Women’s Commission is throwing stones while living in a glass house. Where was the Commission when I was agitating over the death, after suspected sexual assault, of a NEET aspirant in Patna?” The MP maintained that he had not made any obscene remarks about women.

“I had simply highlighted the fact that many women end up being exploited by those whom they consider their mentors. This holds true for politicians as well as religious leaders, many of whom are named in rape cases,” Yadav said.

He also claimed that he possesses photographs of members of the Women’s Commission allegedly in compromising situations with political leaders.

Yadav further said, “The notice is an instance of pot calling the kettle black. Let the Women’s Commission first act against politicians of loose morals, many of whom are even known for watching porn in public.”

(With Inputs From PTI)