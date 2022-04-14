They're unable to digest their loss in 2022 polls: AAP's Raghav Chadha on SAD chief Sukhbir Badal's reported remark on CM Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit out at Shiromani Akali Dal party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal after the latter alleged that newly inducted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has his powers to AAP Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is not only taking meetings of Punjab officers in the absence of the CM but also ordering the postings of SSPs & DCs.

Newly elected AAP government in Punjab had come under fire from opposition parties, who had described the meeting as an interference in the state affairs and the breach of federalism.

Raghav Chadha, AAP RS MP-elect & Punjab co-incharge taking a swipe at Sukhbir Singh Badal said that SAD and other opposition parties are unable to digest their loss in 2022 polls and so, they speak nonsense and go for character assassination.

Further he said, "They are the same people who used to say before the election that Arvind Kejriwal has a dark complexion and Bhagwant Mann has bad habits."

"They used to make personal attacks. AAP, Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann replied to them through their work.

Condemning the remarks Raghav said I'd like to say that Bhagwant Mann's character is purer than 24 karat gold.

"I think today after looting & destroying Punjab, these fired bullets have now resorted to character assassination of an elected CM. I condemn it & I'd like to say that Bhagwant Mann's character is purer than 24 karat gold," Raghav Chadha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Facing flak from the opposition parties over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with the state's top officers in his absence, Bhagwant Mann today said it was he who sent the officials for "training" to the national capital.

Talking to the media in Jalandhar district, Mann asserted that he is taking all decisions while rejecting the opposition charge that his government is being run through "remote control" from Delhi.

When asked that he was not present in the meeting held by Kejriwal with state officials in Delhi, Mann said, "I had sent them. For training, the same officers had gone to Gujarat and for training they had gone to Tamil Nadu. If we have to send them to Israel for Punjab's benefit, I will send them there too." "In coming days, I will send my officers to Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," he said.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:27 PM IST