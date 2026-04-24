 'They Are Traitors': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Raghav Chadha & Other Rebels For Quitting AAP & Announcing Merger With BJP - VIDEO
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HomeIndia'They Are Traitors': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Raghav Chadha & Other Rebels For Quitting AAP & Announcing Merger With BJP - VIDEO

'They Are Traitors': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Raghav Chadha & Other Rebels For Quitting AAP & Announcing Merger With BJP - VIDEO

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann called seven AAP MPs “traitors” after they quit and announced a merger with BJP. He accused BJP of luring leaders and undermining Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal said BJP had “wronged Punjabis”, while Sanjay Singh urged people to remember the MPs, calling the move a betrayal of the party.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
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Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday slammed Raghav Chadha and six other MPs soon after they quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and announced a merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling them traitors.

"...The seven MPs who are joining the BJP don't represent Punjab, they are traitors...They won't get anything in the BJP also," CM Mann said, speaking to reporters.

"The BJP finishes the party with which they ally...The people of Punjab support me wholeheartedly. They have a problem with the development of Punjab," he added.

Slams BJP

Slamming the BJP he said, “BJP has betrayed Punjab. They have lured some of our MPs into their side. The same ‘washing machine’ will be used here that works for Sharad Pawar’s party, that works for Uddhav Thackeray’s party, and that works for Congress as well.”

Kejriwal Reacts

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has also reacted on X to the major jolt. "BJP ne phir se Punjabiyon ke sath kiya dhakka," which roughly translates to, “The BJP has once again wronged Punjabis.”

Sanjay Singh Reacts

AAP MP and senior leader Sanjay Singh held a press conference and slammed Raghav Chadha and the other MPs for breaking the party. He said the people of Punjab should remember these seven names and that they will never forget them.

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"...The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government...7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP, the people of Punjab should remember these 7 names. The people of Punjab will never forget them," he said.

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