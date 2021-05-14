‘They are in every village’: Rajasthan Congress MLA finds quacks ‘useful’ in controlling COVID-19

Jaipur: A senior Congress MLA in Rajasthan found quacks useful to control COVID-19 in rural areas and said that action against quacks may be right from the government’s perspective, but ‘jugad’ has its significance in our country. In a letter addressed to the health minister, MLA questioned the action and said ‘will it not put an extra burden on government health facilities?’

The letter is written by Bharat Singh, who is MLA from Sangod in the Kota district. He is a senior Congress leader and was a cabinet minister in the last regime of Congress in the state. In his letter, Bharat Singh expressed concern on the increasing cases of Covid in the rural areas of the state and said ‘there are 40,000 villages in the state and doctors cannot reach to every village, but quacks are in every village and available round the clock that’s why villagers trust them.’

MLA finds them a successful example of Modi government's ‘Koushal Vikas Yojana and said that they are generating employment for not only themselves but for others also. He also said that some people must have died because of quacks but a good number of people are dying in hospitals. He questioned that by shutting down their services completely, will there not be an additional burden on government medical services. When contacted Bharat Singh said ‘I am not defending quacks but what I have written is the ground reality and we should accept it.’.