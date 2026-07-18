'These Aren't Police Officers, They Are RSS Goons': CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke After Sonam Wangchuk Removed From Jantar Mantar | VIDEO

Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Delhi Police after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar, where he had been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than 20 days.

Addressing the media, Dipke alleged that police personnel forcibly took Wangchuk away early in the morning and manhandled protesters at the site.

"At 7 AM, when I stepped out to freshen up, police goons arrived here. They dragged Sonam Sir away while hurling abuses at him. A 60-year-old man, who had been on a hunger strike for 20 days and hadn't eaten a thing, was forcibly dragged away by the Delhi Police. We have no idea where they have taken him," Dipke said.

He further alleged that he too was assaulted while heading to Jantar Mantar after receiving information about the police action.

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"When I received the news and was on my way to Jantar Mantar from my friend's house, the police assaulted me as well. These aren't police officers; they are RSS goons. I had returned to my country from abroad; am I a criminal? They are goons not police, but RSS goons," he alleged.

Wangchuk Shifted To Hospital

Sonam Wangchuk, 59, was removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Saturday and shifted to a hospital after remaining on an indefinite hunger strike for over 20 days.

The activist had been fasting while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. His removal triggered protests and sloganeering by Cockroach Janta Party activists, who have been leading the demonstration.

Police Cite High Court Order, Health Concerns

According to the police, Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court, which had ordered daily medical examinations due to his deteriorating health.

Police officials repeatedly announced at the protest site that the action was being taken solely on the court's directions and because of Wangchuk's declining physical condition.

Attack Allegation Raised Before Removal

The latest development comes a day after Dipke alleged that Wangchuk had been attacked at the protest site late on Friday night. The allegation surfaced hours before the police removed the activist from Jantar Mantar on Saturday morning.