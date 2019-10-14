‘There is no Nobel Prize for Economics’: Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson mocks Abhijit Banerjee’s achievement

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer on Monday, is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Banerjee, born in 1961 in Mumbai, bagged the award for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty". As expected, Banerjee wasn’t welcomed with open arms given he has often been critical of the current government’s economic policies.

BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson SG Suryah congratuled Abhijit Banerjee by pointing out that the Nobel Prize for Economics was technically not a Nobel.

He wrote: “There is no #NobelPrize for Economics category! What #AbhijitBanerjee has won is Prize in Economic Sciences instituted in the memory of Alfred Nobel! & Congratulations to him for that! Attaching screenshot from Official Website.