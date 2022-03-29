There has been lot of push from PM and HM to resolve Assam-Meghalaya border issue, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

There has been a lot of push from PM and from HM that they would like to see that these differences of the Assam-Meghalaya border issue are resolved, said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, reported ANI.

If India & Bangladesh can resolve the border issues then why can't the states also, this is the stand centre has taken, said Meghalaya CM.

They've been continuously putting pressure on us but I must say that it's a process & the process has been going on for a long time. Everybody has done their part, contributed in their own way. The push was given in last few years by the Centre and both state governments added Conrad Sangma.

Assam and Meghalaya governments are set to sign an agreement in the Delhi on Tuesday evening to resolve their 50-year-old pending boundary difference.

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs told ANI that the agreement will be signed by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at around 3.30 pm in the office of the MHA.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:01 PM IST