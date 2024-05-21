ThePrint Threatens Action Against Netizens For Trolling Its Photojournalist Over Her Caste & Appearance |

News portal ThePrintIndia on Tuesday, in a social media post took cognizance of "vile, casteist" comments targeted at its photojournalist Manisha Mondal saying " If the behaviour continues", it will report the handles.

The web portal, headed by senior journalist Shekhar Gupta, in a post on X, wrote, "ThePrint takes note of the vile, casteist comments targeted at our photojournalist Manisha Mondal. They are sexist, objectionable, often bordering on criminality. Their attacks also put our reporter at risk. We are making a record of this. If the behaviour continues, we will report the handles."

The digital news platform responded after its photojournalist, Manisha Mondal, faced severe trolling on social media for her opinion article titled "Being Dalit on a dating app: Upper caste men only want to argue over reservation, EWS," which was published on May 16.

In the article, she has shed light on the experiences she faced with upper-caste men on dating apps.

Mondal in her article claimed that upper-caste men often argued with her about reservation policies and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, rather than focusing on getting to know her as an individual.

This is how clickbait journalism works. Do you think this person doesn’t have a mirror at home? The entire story is written deliberately to evoke

responses like ‘hey, it is not your caste, it is you’. This is EXACTLY what Manisha Mondal WANTS!



I bet her next article will be… https://t.co/nIcCHNBugV — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) May 20, 2024

Print Journalist Manisha Mondal complains that upper caste men argue with her on dating apps.



The struggle is real 🙌 pic.twitter.com/an6dhSMX0C — Politicspedia ( मोदी जी का परिवार ) (@Politicspedia23) May 19, 2024

In the midst of ongoing trolling, many social media users came out in support of Manisha Mondal. Subhajit Naskar, a professor at Jadhavpur University, praised Manisha for her article and wrote, "If you thought caste isn't omnipresent, you're casteist. Brilliant Manisha Mondal unravels in this piece the ugly upper casteness, aka Brahminism, spread across dating apps. This piece calls for upper castes to initiate a discussion around the uppercasteness of dating."