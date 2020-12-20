'Their struggle and sacrifice will bear fruit': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to 'martyred' farmers

Farmers protest enters the fifth week

Thousands of farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's new agri laws remained firm in their demands of repealing the legislations, even as the city recorded its coldest morning this season, with the mercury dipping to 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a cold wave swept Delhi on Sunday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, on Sunday morning, an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settled around 22 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at various borders of Delhi for almost four weeks now as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remained deadlocked with protesting peasants refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the three newly enacted laws.