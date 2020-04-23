The Wire's Siddharth Varadarajan's condemns attack on Arnab Goswami, says 'goons should be prosecuted to fullest extent of law'

The Wire's Founding Editor Siddharth Varadarajan on Thursday has condemned the attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Varadarajan added that the freedom of speech/press is guaranteed by the Constitution of India and that the goons who attacked Goswami should be prosecuted to fullest extent of the law.

In a series of tweets Varadarajan said, "Freedom of speech/press is guaranteed by India's constitution & applies to all, regardless of their politics, ideology or manners. Constitution allows 'reasonable' restrictions but not violence. So no room for ifs & buts—the attack on Arnab Goswami last night must be condemned."

Considering that Goswami claimed that the attackers were "Congress goons" and that the party is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, Siddharth Varadarajan said, " The goons should be prosecuted to fullest extent of law, especially given Goswami's charge that they are affiliated to Congress—part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra. Across India, sadly, political affiliations usually allow thugs to get away. Onus is on you, @OfficeofUT."