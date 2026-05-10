'The White Towel On The Chair Remains': Vijay’s First Day As Tamil Nadu CM Revives Debate Over Government Office Tradition

As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay officially assumed office at the Secretariat in Chennai, a small detail inside the office unexpectedly grabbed public attention, the familiar white towel neatly placed over the chair.

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An X user posted a photo from the office and wrote, “But the towel on the chair remains. I hope, I really hope Vijay can remove it and throw it. We dont want the more things change, the more they remain the same.”

The post quickly divided social media users. While some felt the towel represented outdated bureaucracy and political culture, others dismissed the discussion as unnecessary.

One user commented, “How is that even relevant? Talk about more substantive issues than towels on chairs.”

Another wrote, “First neta from here who is wearing black on very first day, warna only white I have seen.”

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The Story Behind The White Towel

The white towel on government chairs has existed in Indian offices for decades. Though there is no officially documented origin, historians and retired officials believe the practice began for practical reasons.

Before air conditioners became common, officers often worked in extreme heat and humidity. The towel helped absorb sweat, protected the upholstery and kept chairs clean, especially at a time when hair oil use was widespread.

It was also easy to wash and replace regularly.

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From Utility To Symbol Of Power

Over time, the towel slowly became more than just a functional object. In the colonial bureaucracy, office spaces reflected hierarchy and authority. Bigger tables, larger cabins and cushioned chairs all signalled rank.

The towelled chair eventually became associated with senior officers and political power. Visitors and junior staff usually sat on plain chairs, while important officials occupied the towel covered seat.

Years later, despite modern offices and changing politics, the white towel continues to survive as one of the most recognisable symbols inside Indian government buildings.