'The New Generation Asks Questions, We Must Explain': Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Dialogue Over Obedience | VIDEO

Emphasising the need for stronger communication within families, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said today's younger generation no longer accepts instructions without questioning them, making it essential for parents to respond with reason, affection and meaningful conversations instead of expecting unquestioning obedience.

Addressing women at the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha's Prabodhan meeting in Delhi on July 24, Bhagwat reflected on changing family dynamics and the evolving role of parenting in contemporary society.

"When we were young, it was an era of obedience. That's not the case anymore. The new generation asks questions. We have to explain the reasoning to them. We need to give them a lot of affection. We need to spend time with them. We need to communicate with them," Bhagwat said.

'Conversations Have Stopped Within Families'

Bhagwat also expressed concern over the growing communication gap within households, saying family members are spending less time talking to one another.

"Nowadays, conversation has stopped even within families," he said, stressing that rebuilding dialogue is essential to strengthening family bonds and nurturing the next generation.

Call For Communication Over Authority

The event, organised by the independent women's organisation Vishwa Mangalya Sabha, focused on contemporary motherhood and women's role in shaping society. Bhagwat, who serves as the organisation's patron, used the platform to underline the importance of adapting parenting styles to the changing mindset of younger generations.

His remarks underscored a shift from authority-based parenting to one centred on understanding, communication and emotional connection, reflecting the evolving social dynamics within Indian families.