The man behind 'The Common Man': PM Modi and others remember cartoonist RK Laxman on his birth anniversary

India’s most celebrated cartoonist, Rasipuram Krishnaswamy Iyer Laxman, better known as RK Laxman, was born on October 24, 1921, in Mysore. RK Laxman was known for his cartoons which projected the hopes, fears, aspirations, troubles and sometimes even the shortcomings of the Indian man.

His first full-time job was as a political cartoonist for The Free Press Journal in Mumbai, where Bal Thackeray was his colleague. RK Laxman was quite popular for his “The Common Man” character which portrayed the common issues through his comic strips, which featured in the Times of India later in his career.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to legendary cartoonist R K Laxman on his 100th birth anniversary, and said that through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times.

Laxman, was known for his cartoon creation chronicling Indian social-political history and regaled millions of readers daily. He died in January 2015 in Pune at the age of 93.

"On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also shared his speech from 2018, when he had released the book, 'Timeless Laxman' and lauded the contribution of the cartoonist.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not only PM Modi, but politicians and citizens across the country took to social media to pay their tributes to the legendary cartoonist.

Here's what they are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from PTI.

ALSO READ RK Laxman 100th Birth Anniversary: 10 Timeless exclusive cartoons by RK Laxman for FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:26 AM IST