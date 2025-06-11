The Killing Call: BBC Releases Sidhu Moosewala's Documentary On YouTube Amid Court Case

Chandigarh: The BBC World Service on Wednesday released on YouTube a two-part documentary "The Killing Call" , centred around the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, despite a legal plea from the late singer’s father Balkaur Singh, seeking a stay on its screening.

The documentary’s release coincided with the birth anniversary of the late singer who was born on June 11, 1993.

The documentary features some of Moosewala’s old friends, a few journalists and police officers from Punjab and Delhi and includes an audio interview with gangster Goldy Brar - who now runs the Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and was the mastermind behind the murder of Moosewala at Jawahar Ke village of Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

The documentary was earlier scheduled for a public screening in Mumbai on Wednesday, but was shifted the release on YouTube due to the legal objections.

Hearing a civil suit filed by Singh, a Mansa court had on Tuesday declined to issue any interim order to stop the screening of the documentary and scheduled the next date of hearing for June 12.

Singh’s lawyer, Satinder Pal Singh, said that the petitioner argued that the screening could impact the ongoing trial into Moosewala’s murder case and violate the family’s right to privacy. Earlier, in his complaint submitted to Maharashtra director general of police (DGP), Singh had alleged that the documentary used Moosewala’s name and life story without obtaining consent from the family.

Notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who has been designated as an ``individual terrorist’’ by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and who continues to evade arrest, had publicly claimed responsibility for the killing.

Moosewala had also unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly election from Mansa on Congress ticket.