 ‘That One Woman Said What Millions Feel’: Harsh Goenka Reacts To Viral Mumbai Protest Video
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‘That One Woman Said What Millions Feel’: Harsh Goenka Reacts To Viral Mumbai Protest Video

A viral video from a BJP rally in Mumbai showed a woman confronting Minister Girish Mahajan over traffic disruptions caused by the protest. Industrialist Harsh Goenka reacted strongly, saying the woman voiced what “millions feel” about road blockades. The minister defended the rally, calling public inconvenience common during large political demonstrations.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
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Harsh Goenka | File

A protest rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai against the opposition’s alleged lack of support for the Women’s Reservation Bill has sparked widespread debate after a video of a local woman confronting a minister went viral online.

The rally was held on Tuesday, during which traffic disruptions reportedly affected thousands of commuters. In the viral clip, a woman is seen confronting BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan while he was speaking to the media. The woman, visibly upset over the traffic chaos caused by the demonstration, was heard asking the minister to clear the road, citing inconvenience to the public.

The video gained significant traction on social media, prompting reactions from prominent figures, including industrialist Harsh Goenka. Commenting on the incident in a post on X, Goenka wrote, “That one woman has said what millions of us feel. Stop blocking roads for your political agendas… People have work, emergencies, lives. This entitlement has gone too far.”

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with many praising the woman for voicing public frustration directly to a political leader, while others criticised her approach.

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Responding to the controversy, Minister Girish Mahajan defended the rally, stating that minor inconvenience to the public is common during large-scale demonstrations. The incident has reignited discussions about the impact of political rallies on public life and urban traffic management.

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