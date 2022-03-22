‘Thali Bajao’: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over fuel price hike, says 'lockdown' on prices of gas, diesel and petrol has been lifted

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led central government over a surge in petrol, diesel and LPG prices.

He said that the 'lockdown' imposed on the prices of these essential commodities has been lifted by the government.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "The 'lockdown' imposed on the prices of gas, diesel and petrol has been lifted. Now the government will continuously 'develop' the prices. If you ask the Prime Minister about the inflation epidemic, he will say #ThaliBajao."

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:11 PM IST