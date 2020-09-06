Thai girl found burnt, murder is supected

Ahmedabad

A Thai girl’s burnt body was found from her rental residence on Sunday morning in Surat. Police have called it a mysterious and suspicious death. The Forensic Science Lab team and post-mortem report will give the direction to probe.

Surat city police control room received a call about fire on the first floor of Naginbhai Patel’s tenament in Magdalla. Neighbours broke into the house to save people from fire, but it was too late. They found a burnt body on the floor and even person’s belonging were charred, said an eyewitness.

“In an initial probe, it sounds to be mysterious, neighbours told police the house was locked from outside, creating suspicion about the incident,” said Vidhi Chaudhary, DCP (zone 4). He added the deceased, Vinita Bhushan (27), was a Thai native, and worked at a spa.

The DCP said, “Only the FSL and post-mortem reports will help us find the reason behind her death. She had visited her friend in the adjacent street last night, someone had come to drop her by a bike around 8.30 pm, but CCTV footage is unclear and is not proving a help to identity the person.”