Milan Dhaba Firing: Customers Seen Dining In Restaurant Few Hours After Shootout, Amid Police Investigation |

Hours after shots rang out at a hotel in Haryana's Rohtak on Thursday, leaving four people dead, the woman believed to have lured the victims to the spot boarded a flight to Thailand before the police could reach her.

According to a Times Of India report, Thailand's police is now being contacted to assist the Indian authorities to trace Jahnvi, who had set up a honey trap to lure the victims to the Milan Hotel. The morning after the shootout, she was driven to the Delhi airport where she boarded a flight to Bangkok. Further, her passport had arrived 10 days before the shootout. This indicated that the shootout was planned well in advance.

Operation Planned Well In Advance

Probe revealed that Jahnvi was from a family known to have a criminal history. The Uttar Pradesh native had befriended Sahil Ritolia, the intended target, on Instagram and was in touch with him for over three months, according to an India Today report. She invited him to Milan Hotel for a coffee, where Ritolia and three other men were attacked by the assailants. He managed to flee while the others were shot dead.

It is suspected that the shootout was planned amid an ongoing rivalry between gangs led by Ritolia and Himanshu Bhau. Jahnvi was promised safe passage to the US and assistance in setting up a life there in exchange for this task.

Fourth Deceased Not Associated With Any Gang

Apart from Ritolia's three men, a fourth man named Himanshu was also shot dead. Reports say he was not involved with Ritolia's gang.

Ritolia had earlier been targeted on several occasions, including at a liquor shop in a Haryana village.

The Rohtak police have formed 10 teams to track down the shooters, while the Delhi Police has also been roped in to aid investigation. Teams have been raiding suspected hideouts in Jhajjar and Sonipat.

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